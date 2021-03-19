Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

UNM stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1,458.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

