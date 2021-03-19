UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 349.89 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

