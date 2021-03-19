Upfiring Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $70,891.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00080894 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002776 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.