Upfiring Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.77 million and $59,155.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00079262 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002637 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.