Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,808. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

