Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.42

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.42 and last traded at $115.58, with a volume of 72185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

