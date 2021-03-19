Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $60.79

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $88.00. Upstart shares last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 117,092 shares.
UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.