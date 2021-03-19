Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $60.79

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $88.00. Upstart shares last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 117,092 shares.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

