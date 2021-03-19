Upstart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 39,534 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,590% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

UPST stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

