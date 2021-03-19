Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Reduced by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Upwork comprises approximately 5.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Upwork worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 22,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

