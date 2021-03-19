Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 884.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.88% of Upwork worth $37,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

