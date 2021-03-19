Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.75. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.