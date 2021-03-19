US Capital Advisors Weighs in on HollyFrontier Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

