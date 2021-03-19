USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $9.76 billion and $1.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.04 or 0.03112502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,942,358,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,733,664,002 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

