USDK (USDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $200.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00454176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00657060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

