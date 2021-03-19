USDx stablecoin Tops One Day Volume of $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.25 or 0.00925044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00374045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012339 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.