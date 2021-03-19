USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

