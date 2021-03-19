USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006076 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

