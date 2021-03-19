Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

UTZ stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

