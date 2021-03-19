Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 13447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.
About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
