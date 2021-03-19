Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 13447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

