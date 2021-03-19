V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. 38,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

