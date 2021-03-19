Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.