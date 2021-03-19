Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VLEEY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

