Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the year.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

