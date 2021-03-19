Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $11.97 million and $1.04 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

