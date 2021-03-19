Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Valvoline worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Valvoline by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

VVV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.