VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.47% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $62,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.