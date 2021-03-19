Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $70,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,322,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $129.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.