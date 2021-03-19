Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $377,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. 272,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

