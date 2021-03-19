Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.47. 145,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

