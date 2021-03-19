Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,403 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

