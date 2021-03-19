Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

