Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,056 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.41% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $196,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,201. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

