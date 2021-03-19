Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $63,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 234,034 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,210,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,159,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

