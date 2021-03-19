Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,531 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

