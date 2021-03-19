Vanilla Network Price Tops $2.80 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $6,345.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00452067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00664648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 871,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,077 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

