VeChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.34 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.34 billion and $854.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.