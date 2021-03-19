Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEGPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEGPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $972.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

