Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vedanta worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

NYSE:VEDL opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.