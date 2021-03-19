Veil Price Hits $0.0203 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Veil has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $7,482.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,703.58 or 0.99819900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00389488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00277108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.00748069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005069 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.