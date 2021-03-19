Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $102,464.27

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Veles has a market cap of $102,464.27 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,985.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.26 or 0.03091016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.20 or 0.00344495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00924991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00380848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00395710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00249799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,315 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,631 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

