Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Down 7.1%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 14,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 635,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

