Venus (XVS) Hits Market Cap of $397.16 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Venus has a total market cap of $397.16 million and approximately $56.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $44.21 or 0.00075245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,737.17 or 0.99979809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,984,201 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

