Venus (XVS) Price Hits $45.95 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $413.19 million and approximately $45.37 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $45.95 or 0.00077925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,993,014 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

