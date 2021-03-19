Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.31% of Vera Bradley worth $30,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,803 shares of company stock worth $10,798,612 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

