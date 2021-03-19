Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Verastem worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.37 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

