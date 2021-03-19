Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,186.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,184.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

