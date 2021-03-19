VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,623,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of VEREIT worth $83,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.