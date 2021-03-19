Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.97 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $543.70 million and $34.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00348648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,438,144,849 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

