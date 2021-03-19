Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 7.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 87,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 746,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,676,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vericel by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

