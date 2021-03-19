VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0820 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $6,316.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,348.39 or 0.99933506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003477 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,537,094 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

